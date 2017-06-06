Pádraig Harrington suffers freak injury during coaching outing

Pádraig Harrington has been ruled out of this weekend’s St Jude Classic after suffering a freak elbow injury during a coaching session he was hosting.

The three-time major winner delivered the news on social media, explaining that the injury sustained from a wayward swing left him fearing the worst.

He will be out for two weeks after receiving six stitches.

There's no truth in the rumour that it was the amateur's best strike of the day @fesjcmemphis @PGATOUR — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

He tweeted the following explanation on Tuesday;

“Just withdrawn from @PGATOUR @fesjcmemphis this week. I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing.

“Thankfully nothing was broken,just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf.

“I’ll only be out for 12 days or so to let stitches heal, confirming he will play no part in this weekend’s action at TPC Southwind.”

The 45-year-old has already failed to qualify for this month’s US Open.