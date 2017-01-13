One of golf’s most influential men, John Jacobs, dies aged 91

Englishman was a former Ryder Cup captain and key figure behind start of European Tour

John Jacobs of England poses for a photograph next to a charcoal drawing of himself at his home on July 3rd, 2012 in Lyndhurst, England. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

John Jacobs of England poses for a photograph next to a charcoal drawing of himself at his home on July 3rd, 2012 in Lyndhurst, England. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

 

John Jacobs, who helped found the European Tour and was twice European Ryder Cup captain, has died at the age of 91.

Born in Woodsetts, Yorkshire, Jacobs led the Ryder Cup teams in 1979 and 1981, which were the first two competitions to feature a combined European side. His death was announced on the European Tour website.

In 1954, Jacobs led the calls for the modernisation of the game, to include an increase and better distribution of prize funds.

Jacobs took up the role of tournament director-general of the PGA Executive Committee in October 1971 and would go on to establish a ‘Continental Swing’ which embraced the French, German and Spanish Opens, with the latter becoming the first official European Tour event at Pals Golf Club in Girona during April 1972.

Recalling the developments during an interview which marked the European Tour’s 40th anniversary, Jacobs said: “If you look at where the Tour started when Ken (Schofield) took over and where it was when he left, it is almost unbelievable, and George (O’Grady) followed that on by moving things even further forward.

“Great credit must go to both of them.”

Jacobs was made an OBE in 1997 and in 2000 was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.