Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell remain in top 10 at Q School

Both players card one-under 71s on day two at Frilford Heath

Niall Kearney carded a second straight round of one-under 71 at the European Tour Qualifying School at Frilford Heath in Oxfordshire. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell kept themselves in contention to progress to the second stage of the European Tour’s Qualifying School by firing 71 for the second successive day at Frilford Heath in Oxfordshire.

Kearney carded two birdies and two bogeys during an inconsistent opening nine holes, before offsetting a bogey at the 12th with birdies on the 11th and 14th. The Royal Dublin golfer is in joint-ninth position with 142, two under par, the same mark as Caldwell.

Clandeboye golfer Caldwell recovered from a double bogey on the third on his way to the turn in a disappointing 39, only to collect five birdies on the homeward half.

David Rawluk’s hopes of qualifying now look to be hanging in the balance, after he hit five bogeys and a birdie on his way to a disappointing second round score of 76 to fall back to three over.

He must now produce a solid third round if he is to haul himself back into contention.

Meanwhile, Mark Morrissey will need something close to a miracle if he is to qualify after producing another disappointing round on top of his overnight tally of 82.

He recorded nine bogeys on his way to an 86 and, with a score of 24 over par, looks hugely unlikely to move himself into the qualification picture, with the top 23 and ties going further.

Scotland’s Daniel Kay and England’s Luke Cornford lead the way on eight under par.

Brian Kelly is Ireland’s sole representative out in Bogogno, Italy, but his chances of qualifying also look slim after he replicated his first round score of 82 to leave him 20 over par.

Switzerland’s Marco Iten is one shot ahead of Englishman Alan James at the top of the leaderboard with 10 under par.

