Mickelson will miss US Open to attend daughter’s graduation
American star’s wait for US Open title will continue for another year
Phil Mickelson will miss the upcoming US Open to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The New York Times reported on Saturday that the 46-year-old will miss the June 15th-18th event at Erin Hills because daughter Amanda is graduating from high school.
The US Open is the only Major championship he has not won, but he told the newspaper: “As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present. There’s no greater joy as a parent.”
Despite failing to win the US Open, Mickelson has finished second or been tied for second on six occasions.