Michael Hoey lets strong position slip at qualifying school

Michael Hoey let a very strong position slip in the opening round of European Tour final qualifying in Spain on Saturday as the battle for next year’s cards got underway in Girona.

Playing the tougher Stadium course, the Ballymoney golfer started with two pars after teeing off from the 10th hole before kickstarting his round with an eagle three on the 12th.

A birdie on the 15th helped him turn in three-under 33 and back-to-back gains on the second and third got him to five under and up among the early leaders in the gruelling six-round event.

A double-bogey six on the fourth slowed Hoey’s charge and the 37-year-old five-time European Tour winner also bogeyed his final hole, the ninth, as he signed for a two-under 70 to leave him in a tie for 43rd spot.

Sweden’s Michael Jonzon and England’s Richard McEvoy lead the way after the first round, after both carded a seven-under-par 63s on the Tour Course at PGA Catalunya.

Waterford’s Kevin Phelan carded a one-under 69 on the Tour Course, with Donegal golfer Ruaidhrí McGee opening with a one-over 73 on the Stadium Course. West Waterford’s Gary Hurley is towards the back of the field after a four-over 74 on the Tour course.

The top 25 and ties will earn their cards after the final round next Thursday.