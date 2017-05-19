Michael Hoey leads the way at 13 under par in Sicily

Having gone so close to a first ever 59 on the European Tour on Friday, Michael Hoey added a second round of 68 to post the clubhouse target on 13 under par at the Rocco Forte Open in Italy.

Hoey, who shared the overnight lead with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg after a brilliant opening 61, recorded six birdies and three bogeys in his three-under 68 to move to 13 under, one clear of South Africa’s Zander Lombard (68) and England’s David Horsey (66).

Gary Hurley moved up the leaderboard after a bogey-free 66 saw him get to nine under.

Former Masters champion Mike Weir looks set to make his first halfway cut since November 2014 after a battling display in Sicily.

The Canadian recovered from a triple-bogey on the 18th – his eighth hole of the day – to card a second round of 70 at Verdura Golf Club and finish five under par.

That was eight shots off Hoey’s clubhouse lead, but simply making the weekend for the first time in 34 events represents a step in the right direction for the former world number three.

Weir, who has slumped to 1,907th in the rankings, has struggled for form ever since undergoing elbow surgery in 2011 and announced in July 2015 that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from golf for family reasons.

The left-hander does not have any status on the PGA Tour and after missing the cut at Augusta National for the sixth time in the last seven years, also made early exits from European Tour events in Morocco and Portugal.

After an opening 67 on a day of low scoring in Sicily, Weir started his second round with birdies on the 12th and 16th before running up a triple-bogey seven on the 18th.

However, the 47-year-old bounced back to record three birdies and a solitary bogey on his back nine to safely qualify for the final two rounds.