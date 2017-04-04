Masters tee times and pairings for first two rounds revealed

World number one Dustin Johnson faces a lengthy wait before beginning his bid for a fourth straight victory and a second major title in this week’s Masters.

Johnson will be the penultimate player in the 94-man field to hit his opening tee shot at Augusta National after being drawn in the final group on Thursday.

The US Open champion, who has finished sixth and fourth in the last two years, will partner two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and US PGA champion Jimmy Walker in the opening two rounds of the year’s first major.

Rory McIlroy will start his bid to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam at 6.41pm (Irish time) in the company of Spain’s Jon Rahm and Japan’s Hideto Tanihara.

Fellow Irishman Shane Lowry will tee off slightly earlier, at 6.19pm, and he’s paired with Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia. Lowry and Garcia drew their opening match of the WGC World Matchplay two weeks ago.

And defending champion Danny Willett, who is looking to join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo in winning back-to-back titles, gets his campaign under way at 5.24pm alongside Matt Kuchar and Australian amateur Curtis Luck.

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus will act as honorary starters at 12.40am, with Masters officials opting not to bring in a replacement for the late Arnold Palmer, who performed the role from 2007-2016 before his death last September.

American Russell Henley, who was the last man into the event by virtue of his victory in the Shell Houston Open, is in the first group out in the tournament proper at 1pm alongside compatriot Daniel Summerhays.

First round

All times are Irish, (a) denotes amateurs

(Starting at hole one):

1pm Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley

1.11pm Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Brendan Steele, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1.22pm Mike Weir (Can), Billy Hurley III, Scott Piercy

1.33pm Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (a)

1.44pm Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Kevin Chappell, Jim Furyk

1.55pm Sandy Lyle (Sco), Sean O’Hair, Scott Gregory (a) (Eng)

2.06pm Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

2.17pm Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, J.B. Holmes

2.28pm Adam Scott (Aus), Kevin Kisner, Andrew Sullivan (Eng)

2.39pm Francesco Molinari (Ita), Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

3.01pm Fred Couples, Paul Casey (Eng), Kevin Na

3.12pm Russell Knox (Sco), Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

3.23pm Branden Grace (Rsa), Brooks Koepka, Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

3.34pm Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

3.45pm Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

3.56pm Justin Rose (Eng), Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day (Aus)

4.07pm Rod Pampling (Aus), William McGirt

4.18pm Mark O’Meara, Roberto Castro, Hudson Swafford

4.29pm Ian Woosnam (Wal), Brad Dalke (a), James Hahn

4.40pm Ross Fisher (Eng), Pat Perez, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

4.51pm Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore

5.13pm Ernie Els (Rsa), Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

5.24pm Danny Willett (Eng), Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck (a) (Aus)

5.35pm Vijay Singh (Fij), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Toto Gana (a) (Chi)

5.46pm Angel Cabrera (Arg), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

5.57pm Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

6.08pm Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood (Eng), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn)

6.19pm Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

6.30pm Bernhard Langer (Ger), Alex Noren (Swe), Patrick Reed

6.41pm Rory McIlroy (Irl), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Spa)

6.52pm Marc Leishman (Aus), Bill Haas, Justin Thomas

7.03pm Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker

Second round

1pm Rod Pampling (Aus), William McGirt

1.11pm Mark O’Meara, Hudson Swafford, Roberto Castro

1.22pm Ian Woosnam (Wal), James Hahn, Brad Dalke (a)

1.33pm Ross Fisher (Eng), Pat Perez, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1.44pm Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson

1.55pm Ernie Els (Rsa), Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

2.06pm Danny Willett (Eng), Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck (a) (Aus)

2.17pm Vijay Singh (Fij), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Toto Gana (a) (Chi)

2.28pm Angel Cabrera (Arg), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

2.39pm Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

3.01pm Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood (Eng), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn)

3.12pm Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

3.23pm Bernhard Langer (Ger), Alex Noren (Swe), Patrick Reed

3.34pm Rory McIlroy (Irl), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Spa)

3.45pm Marc Leishman (Aus), Bill Haas, Justin Thomas

3.56pm Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Jimmy Walker

4.07pm Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley

4.18pm Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Brendan Steele

4.29pm Mike Weir (Can), Scott Piercy, Billy Hurley III

4.40pm Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (a)

4.51pm Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Jim Furyk, Kevin Chappell

5.13pm Sandy Lyle (Sco), Sean O’Hair, Scott Gregory (a) (Eng)

5.24pm Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

5.35pm Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, J.B. Holmes

5.46pm Adam Scott (Aus), Andrew Sullivan (Eng), Kevin Kisner

5.57pm Francesco Molinari (Ita), Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

6.08pm Fred Couples, Paul Casey (Eng), Kevin Na

6.19pm Russell Knox (Sco), Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

6.30pm Branden Grace (Rsa), Brooks Koepka, Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

6.41pm Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

6.52pm Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

7.03pm Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)