Lowry and McDowell hoping to conquer the world in Australia

If the benchmark for professional golfers is a win in a season, then Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry have the opportunity to rescue something tangible from their year’s work when completing their playing commitments in the World Cup, which takes place at Kingston Heath in Australia’s famed golfing sandbelt region of Melbourne.

“Shane and I are certainly going with the intentions to be competing if not winning,” said McDowell, speaking ahead of the tournament that is returning to the tour schedule – but, bizarrely, without any world ranking points – for the first time since 2013, when it was won by the Australia pairing of Adam Scott and Jason Day.

McDowell, who had a rest week in skipping the RSM Classic, had a 27-hour journey from Florida to Melbourne, while Lowry finished his individual season with a tied-19th finish in the European Tour’s finale at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, before journeying on to Australia.

This will be a fifth World Cup appearance for McDowell, and the second for Lowry. The pair also teamed up in 2013 – when failing to secure a top-10 finish – whilst McDowell’s closest brush with glory came in 2009 when he finished tied runner-up behind Italy (Francesco and Edoardo Molinari) when paired with Rory McIlroy.

Rankings

With a prize fund of €7.5 million, the World Cup returns to the schedule with a commitment from the powers that be for its future. Hideki Matsuyama, the in-form Japanese player, is the highest-ranked player in the field. He is currently sixth in the world, with Scott – defending this time with Marc Leishman – ranked seventh.

However, Danny Willett’s decision to withdraw has led to a change in the English team, with Chris Wood calling on Andy Sullivan as his partner, leaving Lee Westwood – originally chosen by Willett – missing out.

McDowell believes his accuracy off the tee will be a help in Ireland’s efforts to win for the first time since Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley triumphed at Kiawah Islandin the US in 1997. “Being a pretty accurate driver of the ball and a good putter, I’m definitely a solid partner . . . and when we’re on a golf course like Kingston Heath, it’s suited to the type of golf course I grew up playing on, links- style,” said the Northern Irishman.

The team format has reverted to include a foursomes element, something that has pleased both Irish players, and McDowell is anticipating a strong partnership with Lowry. “I’ve always been impressed [with Lowry]. He’s always had the three key components to make him a top player, which is driving the ball really well, probably the best short game I’ve ever seen, and, when it comes to crunch time, he really has what it takes [to get the job done],” said McDowell.

For Lowry – who revealed after the final round in Dubai that he and wife Wendy are expecting their first child in February – the World Cup offers a chance to close out the season.

Wiping slate clean

As he put it: “I’m looking forward to [Melbourne] for a start and then wiping the slate clean and getting ready for 2017 . . . I feel like I am playing well and me and Graeme have a shot.” Lowry will put away his clubs competitively for the winter after the World Cup, reappearing for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in late January.

McIlroy, who opted not to play in the World Cup, plans to resume tournament play at the South African Open in January, his payback to Ernie Els for the South African’s appearance in the Irish Open at Royal County Down last year. Before that, McIlroy plans on spending Thanksgiving in New York before returning home to Northern Ireland for a couple of weeks. He also plans to spend time testing new club equipment in Dubai prior to spending Christmas at home, as he decides on what clubs to use in moving away from Nike clubs.

WORLD CUP TEAMS (WORLD RANKINGS)

Australia: Adam Scott (7) Marc Leishman (53)

Austria: Bernd Wiesberger (46) Martin Wiegele (1315)

Belgium: Thomas Pieters (44) Nicolas Colsaerts (136)

Canada: David Hearn (142) Adam Hadwin (181)

China: Wu Ashun (171) Haotong Li (131)

Taiwan: CT Pan Chan (215) Shih-chang (189)

Denmark: Soren Kjeldsen(50) Thorbjorn Olesen (70)

England: Chris Wood (37) Andy Sullivan (40)

France: Victor Dubuisson (93) Romain Langasque (188)

Germany: Alex Cejka (139) Stephan Jaeger (466)

India: SSP Chawrasia (220) Chikkarangappa S (321)

Ireland: Shane Lowry (42) Graeme McDowell (81)

Italy: Francesco Molinari (36) Matteo Manassero (344)

Japan: Hideki Matsuyama (6) Ryo Ishikawa (99)

South Korea: Byeong Hun An (43) KT Kim (56)

Malaysia: Danny Chia (286) Nicholas Fung (320)

Netherlands: Joost Luiten (60) Darius van Driel (380)

New Zealand: Danny Lee (62) Ryan Fox (158)

Philippines: Miguel Tabuena (153) Angelo Que (453)

Portugal: Ricardo Gouveia (121) José-Filipe Lima (282)

Scotland: Russell Knox (18) Duncan Stewart (315)

South Africa: Jaco Van Zyl (94) George Coetzee (139)

Spain: Rafa Cabrera Bello (30) Jon Rahm (125)

Sweden: Alex Noren (9) David Lingmerth (65)

United States: Rickie Fowler (12) Jimmy Walker (19)

Thailand: Thongchai Jaidee (49) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (75)

Venezuela: Jhonattan Vegas (74) Julio Vegas (1872)

Wales: Bradley Dredge (89) Stuart Manley (873)