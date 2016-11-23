Leona Maguire opts out of LPGA Tour final qualifying stage

Although increasingly dominated by the younger generation – with world number one Lydia Ko just 19 years of age and Charley Hull claiming a breakthrough LPGA Tour win last weekend as a 20-year-old – Leona Maguire has decided to opt out of next week’s LPGA Tour final qualifying stage to concentrate on completing her university education.

Maguire, who is 21 and ranked the number one amateur in the world, had successfully qualified for the Q-School finals in Daytona Beach, Florida only to confirm her withdrawal Wednesday after what she called “considerable deliberation”.

In a statement released on the Duke University website, Maguire – who is a second year student majoring in psychology – explained her decision not to seek LPGA Tour membership for the 2017 season.

“This is not a decision that I have taken lightly but one that I feel is best for me in the pursuit of my long-term aspirations . . . . My dream is and always has been to compete alongside the world’s best on the LPGA and this remains resolutely unchanged. It is my intention to turn professional after graduation in May 2018 and I look forward to enjoying many more unforgettable experiences representing Duke, Ireland and myself as an amateur golfer until then.”

Lifetime opportunity

Maguire, who represented Ireland at the Olympics in Rio during the summer and who is set to compete in next year’s British Open and US Open championships due to her year-end ranking as the number one amateur in the world, added: “I am thankful for the continuous support of my parents, friends, teammates, coach Shane O Grady, ILGU and everyone at Duke and for their guidance in helping me to reach my decision.” “Being a student-athlete at a distinguished institution such as Duke is a once in a lifetime opportunity and not something I am willing to forgo . . . . I have greatly developed as both a player and person since starting at Duke and am confident that another year and a half of playing collegiate golf will further aid me in all aspects of my preparation in becoming a professional golfer.

“I pride myself in putting 100 per cent commitment and effort into everything I do and it is important for me to honour my commitments to my team and Duke, while still pushing myself to become the best golfer I can be.”

Maguire – whose twin sister Lisa is also attending Duke on a golf scholarship – made the decision after consultation with her parents, Breda and Declan, and long-time coach Shane O’Grady. “Leona has made an excellent life decision, the full, positive impact of which will grow and blossom over time, during and well beyond competitive golf,” said Duke head coach Dan Brooks.