Leona Maguire claims ACC individual title for a second time

It was a third win this season for the Slieve Russell player as Duke also won overall title

Shay Keenan

Leona Maguire (right of trio holding the trophy) with the winning Duke team.

Leona Maguire (right of trio holding the trophy) with the winning Duke team.

 

World amateur number one Leona Maguire shot a final round of two-under-par 70 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship individual title for the second time in three years, claiming her third win of the season and her seventh career win for Duke University at The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

The ACC Championship is the regional division in which Duke play with the NCAA Championship – the national division – taking place next month.

Maguire may have turned pro at the end of last year but decided to continue her college playing career and has reaped the dividends with three wins, a runner up and a sixth place finish since her decision.

The Slieve Russell player was tied for the lead with a round to go after rounds of 68 and 72 but her 70 saw her finish two strokes ahead of Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho on six-under par 210.

With seven collegiate wins, Maguire is third in the history of Duke University and joins Amanda Blumenherst (3), Brittany Lang (2) and Jenny Chuasiriporn (2) as multiple ACC individual winners from the Blue Devils.

“We’ve got a really strong conference this year, and I knew that to win [the individual medal] was going to take some really strong golf,” said Maguire. “The course here was in fabulous condition and the greens were great. You knew that when you hit a good shot that you were going to be rewarded.”

Duke also claimed the ACC Championship with a five-under-par 54-hole total of 859 to win by nine strokes from Florida State (868). Miami (874), North Carolina (876) and Clemson (877).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.