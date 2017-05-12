Lee Westwood and Danny Willett to play in Irish Open

The English duo join Justin Rose as some of the latest big names to declare their place

Danny Willett and Lee Westwood will play in the Irish Open at Royal Portstewart. Photo: Getty Images

Danny Willett and Lee Westwood will play in the Irish Open at Royal Portstewart. Photo: Getty Images

 

Ten-time Ryder Cup player Lee Westwood and last year’s US Masters champion Danny Willett have confirmed their participation for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The English duo will be joined by compatriots Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood at Portstewart.

This year’s event takes place from July 6th-9th, is expected to be the biggest in the tournament’s long history – bolstered by its new status as one of the eight prestigious Rolex Series events. And the prize fund has increased to a record €6.4 million.

Westwood has a good record in the Irish Open, with a tied 10th finish at The K Club last year adding to three top fives and two further top 10s.

Willett returns having played in the last group alongside McIlroy on the final day last year. He also enjoys solid form in the event, with three top 10s in six appearances.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.