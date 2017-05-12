Lee Westwood and Danny Willett to play in Irish Open

Ten-time Ryder Cup player Lee Westwood and last year’s US Masters champion Danny Willett have confirmed their participation for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The English duo will be joined by compatriots Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood at Portstewart.

This year’s event takes place from July 6th-9th, is expected to be the biggest in the tournament’s long history – bolstered by its new status as one of the eight prestigious Rolex Series events. And the prize fund has increased to a record €6.4 million.

Westwood has a good record in the Irish Open, with a tied 10th finish at The K Club last year adding to three top fives and two further top 10s.

Willett returns having played in the last group alongside McIlroy on the final day last year. He also enjoys solid form in the event, with three top 10s in six appearances.