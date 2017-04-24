Kevin Chappell finally breaks through at Valero Texas Open
The 30-year-old American previously had six runners-up finishes to his name on tour
Kevin Chappell celebrates after putting in to win on the 18th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. Photo: Marianna Massey/Getty Images
Kevin Chappell celebrated his first PGA Tour title after winning the Valero Texas Open.
The 30-year-old American, who has six runners-up finishes to his name, finally went one better with a one-shot victory over compatriot Brooks Koepka in San Antonio.
Chappell, the overnight leader, got the job done as he birdied the final hole to card a four-under-par 68 and avoid a play-off with Koepka.
He told the pgatour.com: “I am excited that I don’t have to answer that question of, ‘What do I have to do to win again’. There is some excitement and a lot of joy right now.
“I was really calm all day, I never freaked out. Playing the last hole was simple, make a four and I win the tournament.”
Koepka had fired himself into contention with an impressive 65, which included eight birdies and one bogey.
Kevin Tway and Tony Finau were a shot further back on nine-under, with Australian Aaron Baddeley on eight under.
“I am excited that I don’t have to answer that question of, ‘What do I have to do to win again’. There is some excitement and a lot of joy right now.
“I was really calm all day, I never freaked out. Playing the last hole was simple, make a four and I win the tournament.”