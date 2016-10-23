Justin Thomas comes back to retain CIMB Classic title

Justin Thomas produced a final round of 64 to retain the CIMB Classic title in Malaysia.

The American had looked to be slipping from the lead when he dropped four shots in three holes straight after the turn in Saturday’s third round, but he finished the day with five straight birdies and added another eight in an unblemished final round to finish on 23 under par and win by three strokes from Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

Derek Fathauer and Anirban Lahiri shared third on 19 under with Marc Leishman rounding out the top five, but the day belonged to Thomas.

He birdied the first and added three in succession from the third, including a wonderful tee shot to within four feet at the 136-yard par-three third.

Another tremendous approach set up a fifth birdie of the day to complete his front nine and he added another at the 10th before almost holing his approach at 16.

That led to a birdie and another followed at the next as he closed out victory in style — emulating the achievement of Ryan Moore in 2013 and 2014 with back-to-back triumphs in Kuala Lumpur.

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Scotland’s Russell Knox were the leading Europeans, in a seven-way tie for 10th on 13 under, one shot ahead of England’s Ian Poulter and Cabrera-Bello’s compatriot and Ryder Cup playing partner Sergio Garcia.