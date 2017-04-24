Justin Rose confirms he'll be competing in Irish Open in July

Justin Rose’s official commitment to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open – which takes place at Portstewart on July 6th-9th – is an indicator of the tournament’s renaissance as one of the stronger magnets on the PGA European Tour for those players based stateside.

Although he had intimated in the run-up to the Masters, where he lost out in a play-off to Sergio Garcia for the green jacket, that the Irish Open was on his radar, Rose – the Olympic gold medallist and current world number eight – has confirmed he will be competing on the Derry coast in a tournament upgraded to a $7 million prize fund as part of the new Rolex Series.

“Hopefully @McIlroyRory will let someone else win this year!” tweeted Rose in confirming his participation on social media and later through a statement in which he elaborated how McIlroy’s influence as host was also a factor in the Englishman playing the tournament for the first time since 2010.

“With Rory’s involvement the last couple of years the event has gone from strength-to-strength...it’s obviously great preparation for the Open championship [at Royal Birkdale two weeks later]. I think it’s very good to get some links golf under your belt before the Open.”

Appearances

Yet Rose has been a relatively infrequent competitor in the tournament through his career, and made just a small number of appearances in the Irish Open since he turned professional in 1998. In fact, this will only be his fifth time to tee up in Ireland’s national championship, with a best finish of tied-15th at Fota Island in Co Cork in 2001.

Advance ticket sales for the Irish Open – in its new slot in the calendar a fortnight ahead of the British Open and the week ahead of the Scottish, forming the first leg of a three-week links swing – are reportedly very strong with a season ticket currently available at a discounted €117 (£100) for five days, covering the pro-am through to the final round (available on www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com). Under-16s gain free admittance with a ticketed adult.

Irish players

With no Irish players competing in the Volvo China Open in Beijing this week, and other PGA Tour card carriers on a break for different reasons – Rory McIlroy (honeymoon), Pádraig Harrington (injured), Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell (week off) – it means that Séamus Power will be the lone Irishman in action on either of the main circuits this week.

Power, who finished tied-58th in the Valero Texas Open, is currently 137th on the FedEx Cup rankings on the PGA Tour.

The Waterford man will partner New Zealander Steven Alker in the New Orleans Open at TPC Louisiana, the first team competition that is a part of the PGA Tour in 35 years since the Walt Disney Team Championship.

The new tournament format will see players play foursomes in Thursday’s opening round and Saturday’s third round, with best-ball counting in Friday’s second and Sunday’s final round. Rose and Henrik Stenson are the headline pairing in the competition.

Stephanie Meadow, meanwhile, is competing in the Texas Shootout in Irving, Texas, on the LPGA Tour as the Northern Irishwoman bids to make an impact on the order of merit.