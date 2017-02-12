Jordan Spieth roars into seven shot lead in California

Jordan Spieth is in prime position to claim his first PGA Tour title in over a year as he has a six-shot lead going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The two-time major winner last won back in January 2016 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions but he is on course to win in California after firing a seven-under-par 65 in the third round.

Shane Lowry is well off the pace at five under following a third round 72, while Seamus Power is two strokes further back.

Spieth, who did win in the PGA Tour of Australiasia in November, started the day in a share of the lead with world number one Jason Day and American Derek Fathauer on 10 under.

But he was the only one who could kick on as he fired eight birdies, including five on the back nine, and a single bogey to move to 17 under and in pole position to lift the trophy on Sunday.

He leads Brandt Snedeker by six with Dustin Johnson and Kelly Kraft a shot further back on 10 under.

Day fell out of the running with a three-over-par 75 while Fathauer went round two over.