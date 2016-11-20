Jordan Spieth continues happy relationship with Australian Open

World number five Jordan Spieth won the Australian Open for the second time in three years after a three-man play-off at Royal Sydney Golf Club.

Spieth birdied the first extra hole to beat home favourites Cameron Smith and Ashley Hall after the trio had finished tied on 12 under par.

Hall had a chance to match Spieth’s birdie from closer to the hole, but pushed his attempt wide to ensure the two-time major winner became the second American after Jack Nicklaus to win the title multiple times.

Smith and Hall had the consolation of securing places in next year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale along with compatriot Aaron Baddeley, who finished in a five-way tie for fourth.

Baddeley edged out Rod Pampling, Jason Scrivener, Ryan Fox and Geoff Ogilvy by virtue of his superior world ranking.

Ogilvy began the day with a two-shot lead, but the former US Open champion crucially bogeyed the 15th and ran up a double bogey on the next on his way to a closing 73.

Spieth, 23, recovered from three bogeys in four holes around the turn to card a final round of 69, with Smith and Hall both shooting 66.