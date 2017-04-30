Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith extend lead in New Orleans

The Zurich Classic is the first official team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years

Jonas Blixt of Sweden and Cameron Smith of Australia during the third round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. Photograph: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith remained on track to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after extending their lead on day three at TPC Louisiana.

The duo, having started the weekend with a one-shot lead, will now go into the final day four shots clear of the chasing pack after recording a four-under-par 68 in Saturday’s foursomes.

Sweden’s Blixt and Smith of Australia did not have a single bogey on their card for the third successive day while picking up shots on the second, third, 15th and 18th holes as they moved to 19 under for the tournament.

Blixt said on www.pgatour.com: “It doesn’t matter how many bogeys you make as long as you are in the lead. We’re very happy with the way we played.”

Smith added: “Tomorrow should be good fun, hopefully it doesn’t rain and it’s a good day.”

American pairings Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, plus Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney, are in joint second place on 15 under heading into the last-day fourballs.

A shot further back in the two-man competition — the first official team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years — are world number five Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer.

Ireland’s Seamus Power and New Zealander Steven Alker missed the cut on Friday.

