Johnson yet to confirm if he’ll compete at Masters

World number one suffered a back injury in a “serious fall” in his rented accommodation
Fred Couples hits his second shot on the first fairway during the first round at Augusta National. Photograph: Mike Segar

Fred Couples hits his second shot on the first fairway during the first round at Augusta National. Photograph: Mike Segar

 

Dustin Johnson’s prospects of competing in the US Masters received a boost as the early starters battled tough conditions.

Johnson suffered a back injury in a “serious fall” in his rented accommodation on Wednesday afternoon after the cancellation of the traditional par-three contest due to bad weather.

That put the world number one’s bid for a remarkable fourth straight victory in jeopardy, but there was encouraging news for the US Open champion on Thursday.

“We got him to the point where he got mobility,” Johnson’s trainer Joey Diovisalvi told Golf World. “He was up and moving around and definitely going in the right direction. He was very much in an under-control point going to bed last night.

“He was walking around, a lot more mobility, took a couple of practice swings slowly without a club.”

Johnson, who missed the 2012 Masters after reportedly injuring his back when lifting a jet-ski, at least had the advantage of being out late at 2.03pm local time (7.03pm Irish time).

Tournament officials said that 1.4 inches of rain had fallen on Wednesday, but without damaging the course, with a stiff breeze helping to dry it out.

The wind was making scoring difficult, however, with British Amateur champion Scott Gregory joining Brian Stuard in running up a triple-bogey seven on the first.

Gregory’s playing partner Sandy Lyle, the 1988 champion, was faring considerably better and followed pars on the first and second by chipping in for a birdie on the third.

That took the 59-year-old to just a shot off the early pace now being set by Scott Piercy, who had recovered from a bogey on the first with birdies on the second, fourth and seventh.

Scotland’s Russell Knox, England’s Andy Sullivan and Ryder Cup team-mate Thomas Pieters were also one under after birdies on the par-five second, which played as the easiest hole on the course in 2016.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.