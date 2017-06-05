Jason Dufner rises from the ashes to secure Memorial Tournament

Jason Dufner took advantage of a poor final round from Daniel Summerhays to win the Memorial Tournament.

Summerhays took a three-shot lead into the final round at Ohio and was well placed to claim his first PGA Tour title.

However, the 33-year-old from Utah wilted as former US PGA champion Dufner hit back from a third round 77 to land a fifth PGA Tour title.

Shane Lowry finished his week with a 73 to finish in a four-way tie for 15th, while Padraig Harrington also signed off with a 73 on his return to competitive action.

Dufner’s final round 68 contained seven birdies and three bogeys and left him on 13 under par, three shots clear of Anirban Lahiri and Rickie Fowler.

Summerhays, third in last year’s PGA Championship, saw his hopes end with a 78 which included four bogeys and a double bogey. The two dropped shots at the final hole cost him a share of fourth place with Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas and left him tied for 10th.

India’s Lahiri forced his way onto a leaderboard dominated by players from the United States with a final round 65 which contained no dropped shots.

Fowler was in contention but, after four birdies, his challenge ended with bogeys on the 14th and 18th as he signed for a 70.

Sweden’s David Lingmerth and Ireland’s Shane Lowry were the best-placed Europeans, final rounds of 73 earning them a share of 15th on five under.

Defending champion William McGirt had a final round to forget — an 83 which saw him finish 21 shots off the pace on eight over.