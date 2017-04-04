Jason Day prepared for emotional overload if he wins Masters

Former world number one Jason Day is prepared for an emotional overload if he can win a second major title in the Masters.

Day’s participation was in doubt when he withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play a fortnight ago in order to be with his mother before she underwent surgery in her battle against lung cancer.

But with the operation deemed a success, the 29-year-old Australian admits he feels “a lot lighter” as he looks to add to the US PGA title he won in 2015.

Day broke down in tears on the 18th green following his victory at Whistling Straits and predicted an even more intense reaction if he can follow in the footsteps of compatriot Adam Scott and claim a green jacket.

“I think that you can just multiply that by a hundred I think,” Day said. “I was very emotional when I won my first major, because I knew how hard it was, and under the circumstances of beating Jordan (Spieth) who was the guy at the time.

“Two things in my life, Tiger Woods and Augusta National, the Masters, is why I play golf. And this is my favourite week of the year. It always is. To be able to do it this week would be great.”

Day’s mother Dening had initially been told by doctors in Australia that she only had 12 months to live, but the prognosis has improved vastly since Day persuaded her to join him in the United States.

“She went through a successful surgery on her left lung and she was told by the doctor we don’t have to do chemo, which is really, really exciting stuff,” Day added. “Obviously we have to be cautious because the first two to three years are very, very important.

“It was right on the border of having to do chemo or not, three and a half centimetre cancer that was cut out. Anything above three and a half, they look at doing chemo.

“At the start it was kind of tough to get her over here because she’s very, very stubborn. She was coughing up blood for three months and she didn’t even bother telling anyone about it.

“And when she heard the news about the 12 months she told me and I said, ‘You’re getting over here now, like we’re not messing around with this stuff’.”

Day admits he is underprepared for the first major of the year, but does have a good track record to fall back on having finished second at Augusta in 2011, third in 2013 and 10th last year.

“I’m going to just do the best job I can with what I’ve got,” the world number three said. “Obviously my priority and my main focus was my mother, and now that’s kind of evolved and taken care of and I can start to focus more on the golf side of things and do the best job I can.”