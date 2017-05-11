Jason Day lets advantage slide with closing run of bogeys

Jason Day suffered a late stumble as he started his bid to achieve something which proved beyond the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus.

Since the inception of the Players Championship in 1974 no player has successfully defended the title, with only six managing to win the prestigious event more than once.

Day’s prospects of creating history looked bright when he played his first 11 holes in five under par, but the 29-year-old Australian bogeyed three of his last four holes and had to settle for an opening 70.

The world number three has recorded just one top-10 finish in 2017 and has fallen more than five points behind world number one Dustin Johnson in the rankings, although his form has been affected by his mother’s battle with lung cancer.

The former US PGA champion broke down in tears after withdrawing from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, the defending champion having played just six holes of his opening match against Pat Perez.

Two days later his mother Dening successfully underwent surgery to remove a “three-to-four-centimetre” mass in her lungs and Day returned to action in the Masters, finishing in a tie for 22nd at Augusta National.

After starting on the back nine at Sawgrass, Day birdied the 11th, 13th and 16th to reach the turn in 33, before holing from 65ft across the first green.

Another birdie on the second took him into the outright lead, only for dropped shots on the sixth, eighth and ninth to leave him three shots behind clubhouse leader William McGirt, who eagled the 11th and 16th in his 67.

McGirt enjoyed a one-shot lead over compatriot JB Holmes, with Italy’s Francesco Molinari and former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen carding matching rounds of 69.

Graeme McDowell made two birdies in the final six holes to open with a one-under 71, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among the afternoon starters in Florida.