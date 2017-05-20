Jason Day and Sergio Garcia roar into contention in Texas

Jason Day and Sergio Garcia both roared into contention after stunning Saturdays at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The duo carded a third round 63 and 64 respectively - efforts which set up an intriguing final day’s play in Texas.

Australian Day made eight birdies and dropped just a single shot on Saturday as he moved to 10 under par.

Day is two strokes behind James Hahn, the American leading on 12 under after he carded a six under par 64.

Masters winner Garcia is a couple of strokes back from Day and he can thank a stunning back nine - in which he made six birdies - for giving him a chance of securing a hat-trick of tournament successes.

Further down the leaderboard the sole Irish representative in the field, Seamus Power, shot a72 to slip back to level par.