Ian Poulter retains PGA Tour card after points discrepancy

Tour recalculated points tally based on different formula, a week after he lost his card

Ian Poulter has retained his PGA Tour card after fellow professional Brian Gay alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing on major medical extensions. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Ian Poulter has retained his PGA Tour card after fellow professional Brian Gay alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing on major medical extensions. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

 

Ian Poulter has retained his PGA Tour card after fellow professional Brian Gay alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing on major medical extensions.

After playing just 13 tournaments last year due to a foot injury, Poulter had 10 events this season to earn 218 FedEx Cup points or USD 347,634 to remain fully exempt.

He came up short in both categories with 155 FedEx Cup points and USD 317,010, but Gay, who was also playing on a medical exemption after back problems, unexpectedly came to the rescue.

“Obviously (it’s) quite a relief to know that I can play my schedule and plan my schedule for the rest of 2017,” Poulter said after Saturday’s third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

“Being in kind of no-man’s-land, not knowing whether you’re going to play golf, is very tough.”

Gay had earned enough money to retain his card but not sufficient points to qualify for the Players Championship, which prompted him to discover a difference between the way points were allotted this season compared to a year ago.

The new structure offered significantly fewer points for players finishing between 15th and 68th, a scenario which the PGA Tour said “unintentionally made it more difficult for these players to retain their exempt status.”

“The spirit of the medical extension has always been to provide the same opportunity a player would have had if he had not been injured to retain his card, and in this case the bar was moved significantly,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

In a Twitter message to Gay’s wife Kimberly, Poulter pledged to “deliver something very nice” to the pair during the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.