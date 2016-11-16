How can Rory McIlroy win the Race to Dubai?

The FedEx Cup champion needs things to go his way to complete a memorable double

Ruaidhrí Croke

Rory McIlroy works on his putting during practice prior to the start of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy works on his putting during practice prior to the start of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

 

The Race to Dubai comes to its conclusion at the DP World Tour Championship this week with the title very much still up for grabs.

Henrik Stenson goes into the week 299,675 points ahead of second-placed Danny Willett after an eighth-place finish at the Nedbank Golf Challenge last week.

Fellow countryman Alex Noren has now come into the picture as a potential challenger to Stenson’s crown after his win in South Africa last week.

All three have real chances of taking the title while, for Rory McIlroy, the possibility is considerably slimmer after he opted out of the Turkish Airlines Open and last week’s Gary Player-hosted event in Sun City.

For McIlroy to retain his status as European number one for the third year in a row he must make it three wins at the Earth Course this week and hope that Stenson finishes outside the top 45, Willett outside the top five and Noren outside the top two.

Second Captains

If that situation were to unfold McIlroy would become the first player since Stenson in 2013 to win the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai in the same season.

McIlroy’s record at the Earth Course certainly backs up his tag of favourite this week with the 27-year-old recording two victories in seven starts at the venue as well as an 11th place or better finish on all seven occasions, a 68.1 scoring average and a combined total of 108 under par.

The permutations for Stenson, Willett or Noren to take the title are as follows:

• For Noren to win, he needs a minimum top two finish. If he wins the DP World Tour Championship, Stenson can still win the Race to Dubai by finishing second.

• If Noren finishes second, to win the Race to Dubai he needs Stenson to finish outside the top eight and Willett outside the top two.

• If Willett finishes fourth, Stenson needs to finish inside the top 30 to stay ahead of him.

• If Willett finishes third, Stenson needs a top nine finish to remain ahead of him in the race.

• If Willett finishes second, he wins the Race to Dubai if Stenson finishes outside the top two and Noren does not win.

• If Willett wins the DP World Tour Championship, he wins the Race to Dubai regardless of other results.

• Stenson wins the Race to Dubai if none of the above scenarios unfold.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.