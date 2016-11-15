Hoey and Hurley birdie their final holes to make Tour School cut

Michael Hoey and Gary Hurley both birdied their final holes to make the cut on the number after a dramatic fourth day of the European Tour final qualifying school in Spain on Tuesday.

Former Walker Cup winner Hurley carded a five-under 65 on the Tour Course at PGA Catalunya, making a birdie on the par-five finishing hole to get back to level par and a share of 62nd position.

It was an incredible turnaround for the 23-year-old West Waterford player after he was blown off course during high winds in the third round, carding a four-over 76 on the tougher Stadium Course.

Five-time European Tour winner Hoey also carded a 76 on Monday, six over on the par-70 Tour Course as winds gusted to 30mph.

That left the 37-year-old from Ballymoney on one over going into his fourth round on the tougher layout.

A birdie on the fourth was handed straight back on the next hole and when he made a second bogey of the day on the 11th he was outside the top 70.

A birdie on the par-five 15th got him back to level for his round but his birdie three on the 18th was vital as he looks to retain his playing privileges for next season.

The top 25 and ties will earn European Tour cards after the final round of Thursday.

Rosapenna’s Ruaidhrí McGee had fared the best of the Irish contingent in the high winds on Monday with a level-par 72 to stay on three over and in contention.

A quadruple bogey nine on the par-five 15th – his sixth – stopped any momentum after two earlier birdies and he finished up with a three-over 73 on the Tour Course to finish on six over.

Waterford’s Kevin Phelan closed with a level-par 70 on the same layout to finish a shot further back on seven over.

England’s Nathan Kimsey leads the way at the top of the leaderboard after a stunning nine-under 61 on the Tour Course pushed him into a three-shot lead over the field on 12 under.

Italy’s former Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari is one of four players in a share of second place on nine under alongside the English duo of Robert Coles and Richard McEvoy, as well as Denmark’s Jeff Winther.