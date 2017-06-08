Hideki Matsuyama the latest addition to Irish Open field

World number four Hideki Matsuyama is the latest big name addition to next month’s Irish Open at Royal Portstewart.

It will be the Japanese player’s first appearance at a regular European Tour events and he joins a list of big names who have already committed such as Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and tournament host Rory McIlroy.

The overall prize fund for the tournament – which takes place July 6th to 9th – is €7 million as it is a part of the European Tour’s new Rolex Series.

“I am really looking forward to playing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open for the first time,” Matsuyama said.

“I have heard great things about the tournament and about the Northern Irish fans.

“It is important to play some links golf ahead of The Open Championship and I’m sure Portstewart will be the perfect preparation for me.

“I know Rory puts a lot into this tournament and he has done an incredible job raising its profile. I’m really excited and I know it will be a great week.”