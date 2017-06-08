Hideki Matsuyama the latest addition to Irish Open field

World number four is third player in world’s top 10 to commit to next month’s event

World number four Hideki Matsuyama will play at next month’s Irish Open at Portstewart. Photo: Getty Images

World number four Hideki Matsuyama will play at next month’s Irish Open at Portstewart. Photo: Getty Images

 

World number four Hideki Matsuyama is the latest big name addition to next month’s Irish Open at Royal Portstewart.

It will be the Japanese player’s first appearance at a regular European Tour events and he joins a list of big names who have already committed such as Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and tournament host Rory McIlroy.

The overall prize fund for the tournament – which takes place July 6th to 9th – is €7 million as it is a part of the European Tour’s new Rolex Series.

“I am really looking forward to playing the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open for the first time,” Matsuyama said.

“I have heard great things about the tournament and about the Northern Irish fans.

“It is important to play some links golf ahead of The Open Championship and I’m sure Portstewart will be the perfect preparation for me.

“I know Rory puts a lot into this tournament and he has done an incredible job raising its profile. I’m really excited and I know it will be a great week.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.