Henrik Stenson secures his second Race to Dubai title

Swede rounds off a brilliant season with a final round 65 at World Tour Championship

Henrik Stenson has won the Race to Dubai title for a second time. Photograph: Getty/ Ross Kinnaird

Henrik Stenson has won the Race to Dubai title for a second time. Photograph: Getty/ Ross Kinnaird

 

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson has won the European Tour’s Order Of Merit - The Race to Dubai - for the second time in his career after none of his challengers could usurp his position on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

The 40-year-old finished the tournament in style, carding a seven-under round of 65.

Rory McIlroy matched the Swede on Sunday, also shooting an impressive 65 - but he left it too late to mount a serious challenge in Dubai.

Stenson’s other rivals for the money-list title going into the season-ending event were compatriot Alex Noren and England’s Danny Willett - who finished the tournament joint-23rd and 50th respectively.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.