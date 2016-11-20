Henrik Stenson secures his second Race to Dubai title
Swede rounds off a brilliant season with a final round 65 at World Tour Championship
Henrik Stenson has won the Race to Dubai title for a second time. Photograph: Getty/ Ross Kinnaird
Sweden’s Henrik Stenson has won the European Tour’s Order Of Merit - The Race to Dubai - for the second time in his career after none of his challengers could usurp his position on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.
The 40-year-old finished the tournament in style, carding a seven-under round of 65.
Rory McIlroy matched the Swede on Sunday, also shooting an impressive 65 - but he left it too late to mount a serious challenge in Dubai.
Stenson’s other rivals for the money-list title going into the season-ending event were compatriot Alex Noren and England’s Danny Willett - who finished the tournament joint-23rd and 50th respectively.