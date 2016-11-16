Henrik Stenson: Race to Dubai win would be ‘pretty sweet’

British Open champion Henrik Stenson believes it will be one of the best achievements of his career if he can finish a memorable season as European number one for the second time.

Stenson claimed his first major title in record-breaking fashion at Royal Troon in July, equalling the lowest score in major history in the final round to edge out Phil Mickelson in a thrilling duel.

Another head-to-head battle saw Stenson win a silver medal behind Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in Rio as golf returned to the Olympics for the first time in 112 years.

But the 40-year-old Swede insists winning a second Race to Dubai title will rank among those historic successes if he can hold off rivals Danny Willett, Alex Noren and Rory McIlroy.

“It would be one of my finest achievements,” Stenson said ahead of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “It was pretty sweet to be here as Europe’s number one in 2013 and I don’t think it would be any less sweet being here as number one in 2016 with the season that I’ve had.

“I’m certainly keen. I’m going to give it my best; we all have a long season behind us and this is the final stretch, four rounds of golf.

“I’m going to give it my best and whether I play great or good or average or whatever it might be, I’m going to try my hardest for four days, and that’s all I can do and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Stenson, who has a lead of 299,675 points over Masters champion Willett, joked he would certainly be trying harder than last year, when an opening round of 77 effectively ended his chances of a third straight victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The 40-year-old went on to finish joint last in the 60-man field — “I had to stand on my head to see myself on top of the leaderboard” – as he felt the effects of a long season, which was still two weeks away from completion and followed by a knee operation in December.

The same knee has been giving Stenson problems this season as well, but he hopes to avoid any further surgery and finish the season as European number one for the second time in four years.

“I’m in a great position,” the world number four added. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. When I took off to China three weeks ago I was hoping to make up some ground.

“I managed to have a great week in Shanghai and finished second there to overtake Danny and managed to stay ahead, as well. That’s all I wanted to do.

“I wanted to be in a position where I had it in my own hands knowing that if I win here, that would seal the deal, and I’m in an even better position given that I don’t necessarily need to win, even though that’s kind of my mindset coming in here.”

Whatever happens in Dubai, Stenson will have another important task to focus on before the end of the year as the players’ representative on the selection panel choosing Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, past captains Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley and Jose Maria Olazabal will join Stenson in choosing Clarke’s successor following the 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine.

Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn is odds-on favourite to lead the team in Paris in 2018, with Stenson admitting he would like the role himself in the future.

“Of course that would be a great honour and something that would be a lot of fun,” he added. “It’s also a lot of work, as I’ve seen closely from some of my older colleagues that have been taking on that role.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, but I’m pretty certain I wouldn’t turn it down if I had the offer in the future.”

Asked if the criticism and second-guessing which comes with being a losing captain would put him off, Stenson added: “No, I don’t think so. We’re used to winning and losing.

“Every captain, I’m sure, even if your team wins, you’ll look back at the week and feel like, oh, maybe that wasn’t the right decision, but it’s like that every time — is it a seven-iron, is it an eight-iron?

“You’ve got to make your decisions and go with it. So I don’t think there’s anything that would put me off, not even you guys (the media).”