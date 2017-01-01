Hannah O’Sullivan joins Leona Maguire at Duke University

World’s top two amateur women golfers to be team-mates for forthcoming season

Leona Maguire: has decided not to turn professional yet as she opts to continue pursuing her studies for another year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leona Maguire: has decided not to turn professional yet as she opts to continue pursuing her studies for another year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

The world’s top womens amateur golfer, Leona Maguire, is to remain an amateur and in her final year at Duke University she will be joined by Hannah O’Sullivan, the number two ranked in the world.

O’Sullivan whose grandparents, John L and Ina (Noonan) hailed from Kilmallock and Lattin is the reigning US champion and she will attend Duke from next September.

Both Leona and Hannah initially considered trying for their professional cards in recent times but both decided to pursue their studies.

Maguire and O’Sullivan led the British and Irish and US teams in the Curtis Cup last year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.