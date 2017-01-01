Hannah O’Sullivan joins Leona Maguire at Duke University

The world’s top womens amateur golfer, Leona Maguire, is to remain an amateur and in her final year at Duke University she will be joined by Hannah O’Sullivan, the number two ranked in the world.

O’Sullivan whose grandparents, John L and Ina (Noonan) hailed from Kilmallock and Lattin is the reigning US champion and she will attend Duke from next September.

Both Leona and Hannah initially considered trying for their professional cards in recent times but both decided to pursue their studies.

Maguire and O’Sullivan led the British and Irish and US teams in the Curtis Cup last year.