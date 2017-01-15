Graeme Storm edges Rory McIlroy in South African Open play-off

Eighty-three days after losing his European Tour card by €100, Graeme Storm pipped Rory McIlroy in a play-off to win the South African Open.

Storm was given a reprieve when Patrick Reed failed to play enough events to join the Tour and he made the most of his second coming in Johannesburg.

Starting the day three shots clear of the world number two, he almost buckled under the heat as McIlroy made five birdies in a final-round 68.

But the Northern Irishman’s bogey on the par-three 17th teed up a play-off which the Hartlepool man took.

He held his nerve to sink a close-range putt after McIlroy had finished the first time they went back up the 18th hole, but when McIlroy drove wildly the second time, he had a chance.

His first shot was not ideal either, though, following McIlroy into the rough, and back they went again.

The third time out, McIlroy’s second shot on the par-four was a poor one, falling short of the green, and a 45-foot putt from Storm that skipped just past allowed him to take a par.

And when McIlroy failed from seven feet, the title was Storm’s — his second European Tour title and first since he won the French Open in 2007.

Storm paid his respects to McIlroy after the play-off, describing the victory as a “dream come true”.

“I have to thank Patrick Reed for that wont I,” he told reporters when asked about the journey from losing his tour card, to winning this weekend. “Obviously yeah I got my playing rights back due to the fact that Patrick couldn’t play. And I’ve embraced it with both hands.

“I’m in shock. I don’t know what to say. This has been a surreal week to be perfectly honest with you. To find myself in the position I was in going into the final day, and then playing against probably the best player in the world right now - it’s just a dream come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been incredible, the whole experience of it. My name got called out by the crowd a few times - but obviously Rory is the main guy, and I’m just glad to get the win.”

The South African Open is the second oldest national championship in the world having first been played in 1893.