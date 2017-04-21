Graeme McDowell two shots off first round lead in Texas

Irishman is looking for his first win on PGA Tour since 2015 at Valero Texas Open

Graeme McDowell lines up a putt during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. Photograph: Getty Images

Graeme McDowell lines up a putt during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Graeme McDowell is two shots off the lead after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open.

The Irishman, who has not won on the PGA Tour since 2015, carded a four-under-par 68, consisting of seven birdies and three bogeys, to put himself in early contention in San Antonio.

McDowell is chasing South Africa’s Branden Grace, whose 66 sent him one-shot clear at the summit. Grace also fired seven birdies, with a solitary bogey.

American trio Will MacKenzie, John Huh and Stewart Cink and Australian Steven Alker are all on five under while McDowell is one of 13 players on four under.

Grace built on recent good form to earn the first-round lead: “Making the cut (at the Masters) was big for me and then I progressed nicely over the weekend,” he told Golf Channel.

“I’ve played well here in the past. It’s one of those courses you have to be precise, work out a plan attacking the greens, (because) there are some severe slopes.

“The wind blows (and) I like playing in the wind. I like hitting it a lot lower than the normal guys out there.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.