Graeme McDowell two shots off first round lead in Texas

Graeme McDowell is two shots off the lead after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open.

The Irishman, who has not won on the PGA Tour since 2015, carded a four-under-par 68, consisting of seven birdies and three bogeys, to put himself in early contention in San Antonio.

McDowell is chasing South Africa’s Branden Grace, whose 66 sent him one-shot clear at the summit. Grace also fired seven birdies, with a solitary bogey.

American trio Will MacKenzie, John Huh and Stewart Cink and Australian Steven Alker are all on five under while McDowell is one of 13 players on four under.

Grace built on recent good form to earn the first-round lead: “Making the cut (at the Masters) was big for me and then I progressed nicely over the weekend,” he told Golf Channel.

“I’ve played well here in the past. It’s one of those courses you have to be precise, work out a plan attacking the greens, (because) there are some severe slopes.

“The wind blows (and) I like playing in the wind. I like hitting it a lot lower than the normal guys out there.”