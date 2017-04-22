Graeme McDowell sees hopes disappear in Texas Open

A disastrous back nine in his third round leaves him well off the pace in San Antonio

Graeme McDowell shot a third round 76 in San Antonio. Photograph: Steve Dykes/Getty

Graeme McDowell shot a third round 76 in San Antonio. Photograph: Steve Dykes/Getty

 

Graeme McDowell’s hopes of victory in the Texas Open disappeared on Saturday as he shot a third round 76 in San Antonio.

Beginning the day on two under par McDowell reached the turn on three under thanks to birdies on the 14th and 18th - his fifth and ninth holes.

However a disastrous back nine saw him slip out of contention - with a double bogey seven on the second seeing him move back to one under.

And things were to get worse, with bogeys on six, seven and nine leaving him on two over par for the tournament and in a share of 55th place.

He is tied with Seamus Power, who was two over par after 10 holes of his third round.

McDowell is eight shots behind clubhouse leader Ryan Palmer, who shot a second consecutive 68 to reach six under par.

Branden Grace and Cameron Smith lead on seven under par after 13 and 10 holes respectively.

More to follow.

