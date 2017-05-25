Graeme McDowell one off the early lead in Texas

Portrush golfer opens with four-under 66 at Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Graeme McDowell hits his approach on the par-five 11th hole during the first round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Photograph: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell is one shot off the early clubhouse lead at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas after opening with a four-under 66 on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine, McDowell picked up the first of his four birdies on the par-five 11th hole at Colonial Country Club as he holed an 18-foot putt.

The Portrush golfer played some superb approach shots in his opening round, including on the 18th hole where he was left with a tap-in birdie from under three feet as he turned in in two-under 33.

McDowell’s third birdie came from off the back of the green at the par-three fourth hole and another stunning approach led to a fourth and final gain on the seventh.

At four under, McDowell is tied for second alongside young Spanish sensation Jon Rahm and America’s Scott Brown. The trio trail early clubhouse leader Derek Fathauer by one shot after the American opened with a five-under 65.

