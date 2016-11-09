Graeme McDowell hoping for repeat win in Mexico

Northern Irishman returns to Playa del Carmen in need of good performances to book his place in next year’s Masters

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Graeme McDowell: “It was great to reconfirm to myself that when I put my mind to it I can still compete at the highest level.” Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell: “It was great to reconfirm to myself that when I put my mind to it I can still compete at the highest level.” Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

 

Graeme McDowell admits he is disappointed to find himself in a near-identical position as he looks to defend his title at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Mexico .

McDowell went into last year’s Mexican event without a top-10 finish since his opening event of the year and ranked 85th in the world, but went on to claim victory in a three-man playoff.

The former US Open champion followed that with third place in the RSM Classic the following week to move up to 53rd in the rankings, and recorded five top-10s worldwide in 2016.

However, the 37-year-old Northern Irishman returns to Playa del Carmen just four places higher in the rankings than 12 months ago, and in need of more good performances to book his place in next year’s Masters.

“It was a very important victory for me at the end of last season,” McDowell told a pre-tournament press conference. “It opened up some nice doors for me and put me in some good positions in the FedEx Cup points.

“I think this time of the year is becoming very important for the PGA Tour, and I think that’s why we continue to see more and more players playing at this time of the year. It’s so important that they get off to a fast start with so many great players now, and it being so difficult to win.

Highest level

“The win last year here was very special to me on a lot of levels, and of course I’d dearly love to try and repeat it this week.

“It was great to reconfirm to myself that when I put my mind to it I can still compete at the highest level. I suppose I’m disappointed that I haven’t really kicked on in 2016 with that momentum but this year has been a funny one.

“When it’s been good, it’s been really good, when it’s been bad I’ve been going home on Friday nights.”

McDowell will play the opening two rounds alongside American Charley Hoffman and Scotland’s Russell Knox, who finished joint runner-up with Jason Bohn last year after McDowell birdied the first playoff hole.

Former world number one Luke Donald, Ian Poulter and Ireland’s Seamus Power are also in the field.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.