Graeme McDowell grinds to make cut in Mexico as Power remains in contention

The Waterford golfer fired an excellent 66 to sit five shots off the lead at the OHL Classic

Graeme McDowell carded a six-under-par 65 to beat the cut at the OHL Classic in Mexico. Photo: Getty Images

Graeme McDowell carded a six-under-par 65 to beat the cut at the OHL Classic in Mexico, but his defence of the tournament he won 12 months ago is effectively over as he sits 11 shots off the lead.

Meanwhile Séamus Power remained in contention as he added a 66 to his first round 68 to sit tied 11th and five shots off the lead.

McDowell recovered from a terrible opening round by going round in 10 shots fewer on day two to ensure his stay for the weekend.

The Northern Irishman fired eight birdies and two bogeys, but with halfway leader Gary Woodland on 13 under there is unlikely to be a repeat of his 2015 success in Playa del Carmen.

Power – who has impressed in his first few starts on the PGA Tour since securing his card via the Web.com Tour final – carded two birdies and two bogeys on his front nine after starting at the 10th hole.

However, he blitzed the front nine – his back nine – with birdies at the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh to turn Friday into a successful day.

American Gary Woodland sent himself to the top of the leaderboard as he carded 65, which was a blemish-free round consisting of six birdies.

He is one shot clear of Webb Simpson, who also went round in six-under, while Scott Piercy is a shot further back on 11 under.

Ben Martin, who shot a 64, is one of seven men on nine under.

