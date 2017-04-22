Graeme McDowell falls back at the Texas Open

Graeme McDowell’s second round 74 saw him drop 30 places to 36th at the Texas Open on Friday night.

The Irishman was unable to follow up on his impressive first round 68; starting on the back nine he hit birdies on the 12th and 14th holes, but was derailed by back to back bogeys on the 15th and 16th , before another on the par 5 18th.

Things didn’t improve much on the front nine, with two more bogeys on the first and fifth, before steadying the ship with a birdie on the seventh.

McDowell is now two under par, six shots off the long-hitting Tony Finau who stumbled at the final hole to fall back into a share of the second-round lead with fellow American Bud Cauley (-8).

Finau, buoyed by an eagle at the par-four 11th, looked set to enjoy sole possession of the lead at the end of the day until he bogeyed the par-five 18th, though he still carded an excellent seven-under-par 65 at TPC San Antonio.

The one-time PGA Tour winner joined Cauley (66) at eight-under 136, with Australian Cameron Smith in a group of three players one shot behind.

Cauley was upbeat after hitting the front in his quest for a breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour, after previously finishing third on three occasions.

“I hit it a little better yesterday and didn’t quite convert on some of the putts. Today I putted really well,” he said.

“It was windy out there. I knew I was going to miss some greens and I was able to hit some good chips.”

Smith, one shot back, also enjoyed his fair share of good breaks in his 65.

“It all fell into place,” he said. “Everything I hit, whether it was a rubbish shot or a good shot, went close to the hole. My short game was really good. I think I had three chip-ins.”

Last year’s PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, who was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, also moved into contention at his hometown event, three strokes behind.

Walker said on Friday he planned to take a break from golf to undergo treatment for the tick-transmitted bacterial infection that can cause headaches, fever, fatigue, rashes and, if less untreated, can spread to the heart, joints and nervous system.

He said he started feeling fatigued late last year, but was not diagnosed accurately until two weeks ago, just before the Masters.

“It’s nice to know it’s something and we can do something about it,” he told the PGA Tour official website.

“It’s something you don’t really like to tell people how tired you are, how fatigued you are ... are you just going crazy, getting old?”

Meanwhile Ireland’s Seamus Power hit an eagle on the par 4 fifth, on his way to a 72. He is level par overall, and one shot inside the cut for the weekend.