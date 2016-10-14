Graeme McDowell and Paul McGinley move into contention at British Masters

Graeme McDowell moved himself right into contention on day two of the British Masters with a second consecutive 68, while Paul McGinley rolled back the years by firing a 67 to get within five shots of the lead.

Meanwhile Shane Lowry also remained in touch but was left frustrated as bogeys stunted what could have been a much better round.

After going through his front nine in level par the Offaly man hit a birdie run when he picked up shots at the first and second – his 10th and 11th.

However, a run of pars followed by a bogey at his 17th left him frustrated with a one under par round of 70.

That leaves him on four under par and six shots behind leaders Alex Noren and Andrew Johnston who both carded 65s in good scoring conditions at the Grove, London.

Tournament host Luke Donald won’t be there for the weekend however after a second round 70 wasn’t enough to make up for his opening 77.

Meanwhile, 2014 Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley proved he can still mix it with the young guns as he rolled in six birdies in a round of 67.

That left the Dubliner tied-12th on five under par at the halfway stage of round two.

One shot better than McGinley is 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell.

The 37-year-old – who played alongside Lowry and will partner the Offalyman at next month’s World Cup of Golf – made just one birdie on his outward nine but then enjoyed a blitz on the way home, picking up four shots and dropping just two in a round of 68.

Michael Hoey’s level-par 71 wasn’t enough to lift him over the cut line, with a four-over 75 on Thursday doing too much damage.

The five-time European Tour winner now looks almost certain to lose his playing rights for next season.

At the other end of the leaderboard, playing partners Johnston and Noren set the pace on 10 under par after matching rounds of 65, although Johnston’s lunch will have tasted better after a three-shot swing on their final hole.

Noren, who is seeking a third European Tour title this season, was eight under par for his round before running up a double bogey on the ninth, where Johnston recorded his eighth birdie of the day.

“I hit a terrible wedge in there as well but it was good to make that one,” said Johnston, who has become a cult figure better known by his nickname ”Beef” since winning the Spanish Open in April and admitting he could not wait to get home to “get hammered” with friends and family.

“I’m very happy. I thought I played well yesterday in the wind and managed to make a few more birdies today when it was calmer.”