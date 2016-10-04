Good start for Irish trio at Tour School

Irish trio David Rawluk, Jonathan Caldwell and Niall Kearney all made promising starts at Frilford Heath in Oxfordshire on Tuesday as they bid to reach the second stage of this year’s European Tour qualifying school.

All three players carded one-under par first rounds of 71 to head into Wednesday morning’s second round tied for 12th and four strokes back on Englishman Luke Cornford, who led the field with his five-under 67.

The top 23 and ties after Friday’s fourth and final round will reach the second stage.

The Island’s Rawluk enjoyed three birdies in his round, including two in a row on the 15th and 16th holes while also picked up two bogeys.

Caldwell recovered from an early double bogey on the fourth with back-to-back birdies on five and six while finished his round with a flourish, holing three birdies over the final four holes.

The Clandeboye star, who enjoyed a stunning first stage win last year at the Roxburghe in Scotland, is still firmly in contention despite two bogeys.

Meanwhile, Kearney had birdies on the second, sixth and tenth tees, but bogeys on nine and 17 meant he also finished one-under.

Although Mark Morrissey (Mount Wolseley) already looks to be out of contention after his 10-over par 82.

Elsewhere fellow Irishman Brain Kelly also had a day to forget at the corresponding first stage event taking place at Bogogno in Italy.

He also carded a 10-over par 82 and his chances of securing a top 25 place for qualification there now look slim.