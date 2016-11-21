Golf likely to extend Olympic status until at least 2024

Golf is expected to retain its Olympic status despite the negative publicity that preceded its return to the Games for the first time in 112 years.

Confirmation that the sport will remain part of the Games until 2024 at least should come early in the new year.

Several leading players refused to play in Rio for a variety of reasons and it was feared golf may survive, as had been guaranteed, only for 2016 and 2020.

A source at the International Olympic Committee said it would be “very surprising” if golf is not afforded an extended run. The IOC meets early next year for a standard review and to announce what sports will feature in the 2024 Games.

Olympic golf was boosted by a thrilling gold-medal chase between Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. Television audiences are also understood to have rated positively in comparison with other sports.

The International Golf Federation, which has overseen the return of golf to the Olympics, will point to measurable, broad benefits of golf’s inclusion when it has its review session with the IOC.

The IGF is especially keen to highlight golf’s growth in the south-east Asia, with the 2020 Games to take place in Tokyo.

After Rose and Inbee Park won gold in Rio, the IGF’s Peter Dawson said. “Golf’s success has been endorsed by strong viewing figures throughout the world and genuine interest from enthusiastic crowds in Rio. To see medallists crowned from six different nations is hugely gratifying.

“It is very important that we continue to be a supportive, contributing member of the Olympic family. We believe the values of our sport complement those of the Olympic movement and I am both hopeful and confident that we will continue to play our part beyond 2020.”

