From a benign tumour in 1994 - Tiger Woods’ injury timeline

Back spasms have forced Tiger Woods to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, just his third event since August 2015.

The 41-year-old has had numerous injuries throughout his career and underwent three back operations in the space of 19 months.

Here is a look at the problems which have plagued the 14-time major winner.

1994: While still a student at Stanford University, Woods has a benign tumour removed from his left knee.

2002: In December, Woods has a benign cyst removed and fluid drained from around one of the ligaments in the same knee.

2007: Woods ruptures the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while out running at home after the Open Championship, but opts not to have surgery.

2008: Two days after finishing runner-up to Trevor Immelman in the Masters, Woods has more surgery on his left knee to clean out cartilage.

2008: After playing through the pain barrier to win the US Open — his 14th and last major — Woods has reconstructive surgery on the damaged ACL in his left knee and misses the rest of the season.

2008-09: During the 2010 Masters, Woods reveals that he tore his right Achilles tendon in 2008 and reinjured it several times in 2009.

2010: Woods withdraws from the final round of the Players Championship with an inflamed joint in his neck.

April 26th 2011: Woods announces he will miss the Wells Fargo Championship after spraining his left knee and Achilles tendon while hitting an awkward recovery shot during the third round of the Masters.

May 12th 2011: Woods withdraws from The Players Championship after shooting 42 on the front nine at Sawgrass. ”The knee acted up, and then the Achilles followed after that, and then the calf started cramping up,” Woods said. He does not play again until August.

ADVERTISEMENT

March 11th 2012: Withdraws from final round of WGC-Cadillac Championship with Achilles problem.

March 2nd 2014: Back pain forces withdrawal from The Honda Classic with just five holes remaining in final round.

April 1st 2014: Woods announces he will miss the Masters for the first time in his career after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery on a pinched nerve in his back after being advised to do so for his ”immediate and long-term health”.

September 16th 2015: Almost a month after recording his best finish of season with a tie for 10th in the Wyndham Championship, Woods announces a second microdiscectomy surgery and hopes to return in ”early 2016.”

October 30th 2015: Woods reveals he has undergone a ”follow-up procedure” to September’s surgery.

February 3rd 2017: After an opening 77, withdraws from Omega Dubai Desert Classic before second round due to back spasms.