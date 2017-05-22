Fewer young people playing golf in Ireland as participation rates fall

The biggest challenge currently facing Irish golf is how to get more people under the age of 55 playing the game, according to a report by the Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI) .

Based on four data sets, taken during a 10 year period up to 2013, increasing numbers of older people and women in Ireland play golf, but the game has become less popular among younger people, the research carried out by the Economic & Social Research Institute finds.

However, it must be noted that the data does not reflect the recent drive by the Irish Ladies Golf Union and the CGI to get more young women into the game.

The highest participation rates are for those in their 60s and 70s and evidence suggests, that among older people, golfers are stronger, have better balance and live longer than equivalent non-golfers. Among Irish golfers, physical and mental wellbeing, alongside socialising and improving performance, are common motivations for playing.

However, on the whole, participation rates in the sport are declining – a trend seen worldwide – and that new initiatives must come into existence to to attract younger people to the game.

The report notes, however, that demographic trends imply increasing numbers of middle-aged and older adults playing golf in Ireland over coming decades, which will help to maintain high participation.

The report also puts forward the case that people generally now marry later and have children later, with a high number of people dropping out of playing the sport due to those reasons.

The affordability of golf is another issue with working-age people not connected to the labour market less likely to play, while golf club membership has fallen at a similar rate to participation levels.

However, most golfers areclub members. Almost half play more than once a week and around 40 per cent of participation is in competitions.