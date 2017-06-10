Felipe Aguilar on course for wire-to-wire victory in Austria

Chilean golfer cards 72 in third round and leads by two shots

Felipe Aguilar of Chile tees off on the 10th hole during day three of the Lyoness Open at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Felipe Aguilar of Chile tees off on the 10th hole during day three of the Lyoness Open at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

 

Chile’s Felipe Aguilar remains on course for a wire-to-wire victory in the Lyoness Open after firing a third round of 72 at Diamond Country Club.

Aguilar, who is seeking a third European Tour title, carded four birdies and four bogeys to finish nine under par and hold a two-shot lead for the third day in succession.

Austria’s Sepp Straka, who is ranked 1,181st in the world, Sweden’s Johan Carlsson and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli share second place on seven under, with England’s Richard McEvoy, South Africa’s Jbe Kruger, Spain’s Carlos Pigem and Finland’s Mikko Korhonen on six under.

Aguilar, who has missed the cut in six of his 11 events this season and has a best finish of 41st, made the ideal start with a birdie on the first, only to three-putt the second.

The 42-year-old surged four clear of the field with birdies on the fourth and seventh, but bogeyed the eighth and 14th to allow Straka to get within one thanks to birdies on the 15th and 16th.

Straka’s bogey on the 17th and a two-putt birdie on the 15th allowed Aguilar to move three ahead until a bogey on the 18th set up a tense final day.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.