European Tour Q-School round-up: Sharvin makes strong start at El Saler

Ulsterman Cormac Sharvin produced a sparkling four-under-par round of 68 at El Saler in Spain on Friday as he bids to progress through the second stage of qualification for a European Tour card.

The Walker Cup star from Ardglass, who turned 24 last month, enjoyed seven birdies in his round including four over the first seven holes after teeing off on the 10th and, despite also picking up three bogeys, has already given himself a real chance of progressing.

Sharvin is one of three Irishmen at El Saler and 12 in total competing over 72 holes in the second stage events across four Spanish venues.

Dubliner Niall Kearney also made a solid start, carding a two-under par 70, although Chris Selfridge from Moyola Park has work to do if he is to stay in contention after his three-over 75.

Frenchman Fabien Marty (64) leads the field at El Saler heading into this Saturday’s second round.

Meanwhile at Las Colinas, Waterford-born Kevin Phelan began well with a three-under par round of 68 as he looks to repeat his feat of three years ago when he successfully negotiated all three stages to earn his card.

Also going well there is Gary Hurley (West Waterford) who signed for a two-under par 69, while Clandeboye star Jonathan Caldwell went round on level par (71).

Stephen Grant (Mount Juliet) was two-over (73) while leading the way on six-under (65) were Swedish pair Niclas Johansson and Robin Askstrand along with Panuphol Pittayarat of Thailand.

At Lumine, Tim Rice fired a two-under 70 and is four strokes back on joint-leaders David Law from Scotland and Englishman Charlie Bull on six-under.

Ruaidhrí McGee (Rosapenna) is one-under while Declan Loftus will need a good round today after his two-over 73.

And, at Panoramica, Brain Casey (Headfort) goes into this morning one-under (71) although Naas man and Walker Cup hero Jack Hume has a mountain to climb after his three-over 75.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frenchman Victor Rui leads on nine-under (63).