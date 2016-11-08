Dustin Johnson to join McIlroy, Stenson at Abu Dhabi Championship

US Open champion Dustin Johnson will make a rare foray on the European Tour when he plays at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January.

The world number three is to join world number two Rory McIlroy, number four Henrik Stenson and 10th-ranked Rickie Fowler in competing for the Falcon Trophy.

“I’m really looking forward to it and pleased to have the opportunity to play in Abu Dhabi,” said Johnson yesterday.

“I’ve never been there but I’ve heard really good things about the golf course from Rickie and Rory.”

Johnson’s fellow American Fowler will be the defending champion at the January 19th-22nd event.

“Abu Dhabi was a high point for my 2016 season along with competing in the Olympic Games and being on the winning USA Ryder Cup team,” Fowler said.

Johnson’s participation in Abu Dhabi provides the tournament with sustained star power.

In its 12th iteration, it has become one of the most popular events on the European Tour and kicks off the three-legged Desert Swing, which comprises Abu Dhabi, the Qatar Masters and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.