Dustin Johnson skips Houston Open to focus on Masters

World number one Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s Shell Houston Open in order to rest ahead of the Masters.

Johnson won his third tournament in succession on Sunday by beating Jon Rahm in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The 32-year-old said in a statement: “After a great deal of thought and consultation with my team, I have decided to withdraw from this week’s Shell Houston Open.

“Having played seven rounds of competitive golf in the last five days, I feel it is best to give my mind and body a much-needed rest heading into Masters week.”

Johnson is the 5/1 favourite to win his second major title at Augusta National, having won the US Open at Oakmont last year.