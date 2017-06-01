Dustin Johnson labours at Memorial Tournament

World number one opens with a 78 in Ohio while Shane Lowry makes a steady start

 

Dustin Johnson’s challenge at the Memorial Tournament looks all but over after he shot an opening round 78 in Dublin, Ohio.

With Rory McIlroy absent due to a persistent rib injury world number one Johnson was the star attraction among a stellar field, however his challenge could well be over before the weekend.

Johnson failed to make a birdie on Thursday, with a triple-bogey, a double-bogey and a bogey making for an ugly-looking scorecard and leaving him with plenty of work to do to.

Jason Dufner set the first round pace, and he sat at eight under par through 16 holes - leaving him one stroke clear of clubhouse leader David Lingmerth.

Meanwhile Shane Lowry looked to push on after he earned a top-10 finish in the BMW PGA Championship last weekend.

Lowry suffered a late capitulation at Wentworth having been in contention heading into the back nine on Sunday, but he seemed to have put that behind him as he birdied his third hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Lowry’s first birdie came on the 12th hole, after he teed off on the 10th.

That early momentum was stalled as he dropped a shot on the 14th but he took that straight back on the 15th, and another birdie on the first left him at two under par through 11.

Another bogey on the third – his 12th – and another on the fourth, stalled Lowry’s momentum, but he remains in the hunt.

Elsewhere Padraig Harrington enjoyed a blemish-free round until his 13th hole, the fourth, where he dropped his first shot. However he followed this with back-to-back birdies to ignite his challenge and leave him one under through 17.

Further up the leaderboard Jordan Spieth got off to a fine start, the two-time Major winner carding a 66 on Thursday.

