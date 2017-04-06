Dustin Johnson forced to withdraw from Masters

World number one suffered a back injury in a ‘serious fall’ on Wednesday in Augusta

Dustin Johnson of the United States practices on the range prior to his tee time for the first round of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National. Photograph: Getty Images

Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from the 2017 Masters in Augusta National.

The world number one had gone through a short initial warm-up on the range before reportedly receiving treatment on the back injury he suffered in a “serious fall” in his rented accommodation on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson then returned to the range and appeared more at ease as he hit shots under the watchful eye of coach Butch Harmon.

When asked if he would be competing, he told reporters; “I’m gonna try”. But he later walked off the first tee before his withdrawal was confirmed.

The 32-year-old, who missed the 2012 Masters after reportedly injuring his back when lifting a jet-ski, was to tee off in the final group at 7.03pm Irish time.

