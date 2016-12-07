Dubai Ladies Masters suspended following death of a caddie

First round suspended after Anne-Lise Caudal’s caddie collapsed on 13th fairway

The Dubai Ladies Masters has been suspended following the death of a caddie. Photograph: Getty/David Cannon

The Dubai Ladies Masters has been suspended following the death of a caddie. Photograph: Getty/David Cannon

 

The first round of the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters has been suspended following the death of a caddie, the Ladies European Tour has announced.

The caddie, who has not been named, collapsed before being taken to hospital where he later died.

The tournament has been reduced to 54 holes, with the first round set to resume on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ladies European Tour said: “First round play was suspended at 10.30am on Wednesday at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters after a caddie collapsed on the 13th fairway.

“After being immediately attended to by the on-site medical team, the caddie was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

Ladies European Tour CEO Ivan Khodabakhsh said: “Everyone at the Ladies European Tour is extremely shocked and saddened by this sudden death and therefore we have taken the decision to suspend first round play as a mark of respect.

“On behalf of our membership, we offer heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.